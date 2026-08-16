Dylan Cease: 200 strikeouts for the sixth straight season

Before signing with Toronto, Dylan Cease had recorded at least 200 strikeouts in five consecutive seasons.

That's one of the main reasons the club gave him $210 million: because, despite the ups and downs, the potential was there.

While the amount seemed high, no one in Toronto is complaining right now. The team can't do without him—he's going to be in the running for the Cy Young Award.

The pitcher admitted, after his start today, that he had rarely improved as much as he did in 2026.

Because yes, despite the Blue Jays' loss (4–3 in extra innings), it was time, to some extent, for Cease to take stock.

The fact that he struck out his 200th (and 201st) batter allowed the pitcher to put his achievement into perspective.

Cease, who is the first American League pitcher to reach that milestone this season (and the second in MLB after Jacob Misiorowski), is pleased with his achievement.

He has become the first pitcher since Max Scherzer and Chris Sale (2017 and 2018) to record at least 200 strikeouts in at least six consecutive seasons.

200 Ks for Cease The first pitcher to strike out 200+ in SIX consecutive seasons since Max Scherzer (2012–19) and Chris Sale (2013–19)! pic.twitter.com/pPU0H07dO8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 16, 2026

Even though the Blue Jays lost to the Yankees, they're taking their playoff fate into their own hands.

As of this writing, the Blue Jays are one game away from the playoffs.

Of course, the team has had its ups and downs, and the guys will need to play with a lot more consistency if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

But what's happening right now is better than always losing.

MLB

Aroldis Chapman: His $13M salary for 2027 is locked in.

Aroldis Chapman's appearance on Saturday locked in a $13M salary for the #RedSox reliever in 2027:https://t.co/XM2R3z2Fmk pic.twitter.com/31PRnA3Fcv — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 16, 2026

Nolan Arenado is injured.

Nolan Arenado left today's Diamondbacks game with discomfort in his torso pic.twitter.com/yQegHoapfl — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2026

The young fan narrowly avoided disaster.

A young fan almost interrupted the Twins pitcher warming up, but Kyle Schwarber saved the day pic.twitter.com/cEdg2e4Wps — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 16, 2026

Complete game in Kansas City.

Noah Cameron has his first career complete-game shutout! pic.twitter.com/NmsM0ytrlr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2026

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