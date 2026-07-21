The Reds are considering offers for Hunter Greene

With the standings tighter than ever as the trade deadline approaches, not many teams are expected to become sellers by August 3, which means prices on the market are likely to be astronomical.

And that's giving some Major League Baseball teams pause, including the Cincinnati Reds. In fact, the Reds have made it clear that they're ready to make trades in the coming days, and that could even include one of the franchise's star players.

On that note, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Cincinnati is at least exploring what the market might look like for right-hander Hunter Greene.

Well, with so few sellers on the market—and Greene set to turn 27 just three days after the trade deadline—the Reds are curious to see what they might be able to command on the market.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the Reds will trade their prospect at any cost, but at the very least, team management is doing its homework in a market that could prove advantageous.

The Ohio-based team has many needs within its roster, and Greene could fetch a hefty return due to his team-friendly contract, which keeps him under club control through 2029.

With Chase Burns now under a long-term contract, the Reds might part ways with Greene if a lucrative offer comes along.

Greene himself, however, isn't too concerned about the rumors circulating right now.

I'm not focusing on any of that. It's all out of my control. Obviously, it's up to the reporters to come up with these stories and do their thing. I'm not in that mindset. I'm just trying to control what I can control.

That's the right attitude for Greene to have, but let's just say it can't always be easy to navigate all of this.

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