Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 17

With the second half of the current season now underway, all eyes are on the trade deadline.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses. You may also like Tarik Skubal and the Josh Hader Dilemma

Mason Miller with the Yankees: "a real possibility" 1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1) There's a difference when it comes to Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz. https://t.co/FoxJqRQHhm https://t.co/gyjDfviuVr — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 21, 2026 2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)

3 – Atlanta Braves (4)

4 – New York Yankees (5)

5 – Chicago Cubs (7)

6 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)

8 – Chicago White Sox (9)

9 – Boston Red Sox (17)

10 – Miami Marlins (8)

11 – Pittsburgh Pirates (12)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (11)

13 – St. Louis Cardinals (10)

14 – Seattle Mariners (14)

15 – Texas Rangers (13)

16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (15)

17 – Washington Nationals (18)

18 – Detroit Tigers (22)

19 – San Diego Padres (16)

20 – Minnesota Twins (19)

21 – Baltimore Orioles (23)

22 – Houston Astros (21)

23 – Toronto Blue Jays (20) We'll see if the team can take advantage of this. https://t.co/JnDVQheLGF https://t.co/jgCZpMyLjJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 21, 2026 24 – Cincinnati Reds (24)

25 – New York Mets (27)

26 – San Francisco Giants (26)

27 – Sacramento Athletics (25)

28 – Colorado Rockies (29)

29 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

30 – Kansas City Royals (28)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.