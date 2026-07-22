Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 17
With the second half of the current season now underway, all eyes are on the trade deadline.
So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)
3 – Atlanta Braves (4)
4 – New York Yankees (5)
5 – Chicago Cubs (7)
6 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)
7 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)
8 – Chicago White Sox (9)
9 – Boston Red Sox (17)
10 – Miami Marlins (8)
11 – Pittsburgh Pirates (12)
12 – Cleveland Guardians (11)
13 – St. Louis Cardinals (10)
14 – Seattle Mariners (14)
15 – Texas Rangers (13)
16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (15)
17 – Washington Nationals (18)
18 – Detroit Tigers (22)
19 – San Diego Padres (16)
20 – Minnesota Twins (19)
21 – Baltimore Orioles (23)
22 – Houston Astros (21)
23 – Toronto Blue Jays (20)
24 – Cincinnati Reds (24)
25 – New York Mets (27)
26 – San Francisco Giants (26)
27 – Sacramento Athletics (25)
28 – Colorado Rockies (29)
29 – Los Angeles Angels (30)
30 – Kansas City Royals (28)
Created by humans, assisted by AI.