Mason Miller with the Yankees: “a real possibility”

Even though New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge could be out until September and Giancarlo Stanton hasn't played since last April, the New York Yankees appear to be gearing up for a big trade deadline.

In fact, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there's a real possibility that San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller could end up in the Bronx by August 3.

I think Mason Miller joining the Yankees is a real possibility.

As we know, Heyman is very close to both New York teams. That doesn't mean it's a near certainty that this trade will happen, but it adds to the rumors already circulating that the Yankees were serious contenders in the Miller sweepstakes.

There's no smoke without fire, especially since Brian Cashman's priority at EVERY trade deadline is to add depth to the bullpen.

“I do think Mason Miller to the Yankees is a real possibility.” – Jon Heyman pic.twitter.com/ufGxuilxTW — SleeperYankees (@SleeperYankees) July 21, 2026

In Miller's case, however, we're no longer talking about depth—he's been one of MLB's best closers since taking on that role in 2024.

Selected for the All-Star Game for the second time in his career this season, the 27-year-old boasts an earned run average of 0.89 with 25 saves—leading the National League in that category—and 75 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched.

This means the price tag for acquiring Miller's services will be astronomical. And it certainly appears that the Yankees are ready to dig deep into their pockets, since, according to Heyman, all of the team's prospects are on the table—with the exception of George Lombard Jr.

Names like Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, Ben Hess, and Carlos Lagrange will therefore certainly be at the center of the discussions.

This will likely be the biggest story to watch over the next few days.

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