Kevin Gausman doesn’t want to think about the trade deadline

If yesterday's Blue Jays game didn't convince you that this team won't amount to anything in 2026…

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays were in town. And aside from the fact that the Blue Jays lost 12-2, what we saw on the field was a disorganized team.

Officially, the Blue Jays committed two errors. That said, a quick glance at the game confirms that the guys were playing poorly.

Horrible throws… poor running angles… botched relays… nothing was going right at Rogers Centre.

Ernie Clement lets his frustration show after looking at the ball he dropped. pic.twitter.com/YoHehPATYl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 21, 2026

Kevin Gausman, who pitched only three and a third innings, gave up five runs, four of them earned. He didn't rise to the occasion, and the Blue Jays lost their 10th straight game in which he started.

The pitcher is at the center of trade rumors, inevitably. And the potential trade candidate, even though he's aware of the situation, doesn't want to think about it. That's what he told the media.

Kevin Gausman on the possibility that this was his last home start with the #BlueJays : “I'm not going to think about that too much. I'm a Blue Jay right now, and my focus is on this team, this locker room, and these guys. That's where my mind is right now. It's kind of crazy to think about.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 22, 2026

If we go by the schedule, Gausman may have two more starts left before the trade deadline: Sunday, July 26, in Boston, and Saturday, August 1, at home against the Cardinals. The deadline is August 3.

The veteran's name is being mentioned more and more on the trade market.

The pitcher is disheartened—like many others—to see what has become of the Blue Jays, with a roster similar to last year's.

If the Blue Jays are asking for a certain price, they should make a move. After all, no one believes they'll make the playoffs right now.

MLB

PMLB

The standings in the National League.

MLB

Come on, now.

WOW! The Dodgers win it with one of the craziest double plays you'll ever see! (via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/BztaXRb4zK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 22, 2026

CC Sabathia's son signs with the Brewers.

Best Birthday ever. My son Carsten is officially a Brewer!!! pic.twitter.com/1bteEYYnur — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 22, 2026

Injury in Kansas City.

Jac Caglianone left the game with soreness in his right shoulder pic.twitter.com/p2Q0I86IUo — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2026

Several veterans played for the Braves' Triple-A team last night.

The Braves' Triple-A lineup tonight has 1,038 combined MLB home runs Carlos Santana, 335 HR

; Andrew McCutchen, 333 HR

; Ronald Acuña Jr., 193 HR

; Rowdy Tellez, 123 HR

; Ha-Seong Kim, 52 HR

; Luke Williams, 2 HR https://t.co/QIrZ0e8j7f — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 22, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.