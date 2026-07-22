Kevin Gausman doesn’t want to think about the trade deadline
If yesterday's Blue Jays game didn't convince you that this team won't amount to anything in 2026…
Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Rays were in town. And aside from the fact that the Blue Jays lost 12-2, what we saw on the field was a disorganized team.
Officially, the Blue Jays committed two errors. That said, a quick glance at the game confirms that the guys were playing poorly.
Horrible throws… poor running angles… botched relays… nothing was going right at Rogers Centre.
Kevin Gausman, who pitched only three and a third innings, gave up five runs, four of them earned. He didn't rise to the occasion, and the Blue Jays lost their 10th straight game in which he started.
The pitcher is at the center of trade rumors, inevitably. And the potential trade candidate, even though he's aware of the situation, doesn't want to think about it. That's what he told the media.
If we go by the schedule, Gausman may have two more starts left before the trade deadline: Sunday, July 26, in Boston, and Saturday, August 1, at home against the Cardinals. The deadline is August 3.
The veteran's name is being mentioned more and more on the trade market.
The pitcher is disheartened—like many others—to see what has become of the Blue Jays, with a roster similar to last year's.
If the Blue Jays are asking for a certain price, they should make a move. After all, no one believes they'll make the playoffs right now.
- The standings in the National League.
- Come on, now.
- CC Sabathia's son signs with the Brewers.
- Injury in Kansas City.
- Several veterans played for the Braves' Triple-A team last night.
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