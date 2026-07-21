Jeff Hoffman: The Blue Jays might be able to trade him

Jeff Hoffman isn't having a great season in Toronto. The reliever has bounced back a bit in recent weeks, but overall, he's still having a tough season.

He's lost his closer role and is now being used more in situations where the pressure is lower.

And because of his contract, many feel the Jays may be stuck with him. Hoffman makes a lot of money ($11 million per year through the end of the 2027 season) for a reliever, and his performance doesn't justify that kind of salary.

But according to Robert Murray, who mentioned this in an article for FanSided, that's not necessarily the case: if the Blue Jays want to trade Hoffman, they're likely to find teams willing to take him.

Yes, despite his contract and his poor performance.

Updated thoughts and notes on all 30 teams with less than two weeks until the trade deadline: https://t.co/SGjF0psVpl — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 21, 2026

Keep in mind that since June 1, Hoffman has posted a 1.62 ERA. He hasn't allowed a single run in 15 of his last 17 appearances… and he had solid stretches last year.

Until Game 7 against the Dodgers, of course. But overall, he'd been good.

We know that every year, there are plenty of teams looking for help in the bullpen. And if the Blue Jays are willing to trade Hoffman (who, according to some advanced statistics, pitches better than his numbers suggest), we can clearly expect that a team will be willing to take a chance on him.

One might wonder if Toronto might have to absorb some of his salary to facilitate a trade involving Hoffman. But the mere fact that there are teams that might want to acquire the reliever is interesting news in itself.

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