MLB in Brief: “Mason Miller Is Available” | Livvy Dunne and the Guardians

“Mason Miller is available”

Jeff Passan is clear on this point.

“Mason Miller is definitely available,” – @JeffPassan on the Pat McAfee show pic.twitter.com/FJ56wbfSz8 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 21, 2026

Livvy Dunne and the Guardians

Paul Skenes' girlfriend responded to the team, which made a pun on her name during a game against the Pirates.

Game was Dunne at 7-1 Pirates https://t.co/IRG7ZNzqWt — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) July 20, 2026

The Catcher Market

Who Will Be Traded?

Three All-Star catchers are trade candidates — here's where each stands. Story unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/ZHxyvCYnqY — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 21, 2026

The draft in June?

That's what the Players Association is asking for.

MLB collective bargaining update: the players' union today made a proposal regarding the amateur draft, which it wants to move to June. pic.twitter.com/hHWzRsfg0W — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) July 21, 2026

Max Fried returns tomorrow

Tomorrow was supposed to be his last start in the minors. Instead, he'll pitch in the majors.

Aaron Boone tells us that Max Fried will throw 60 pitches in a rehab start tomorrow and then they expect him to join the rotation in Chicago pic.twitter.com/6KfvQOCqAL — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 21, 2026

Max Fried threw 52 pitches in his only rehab start. I figure the Yankees will get 60 out of him tomorrow, at most. https://t.co/niFVKSQgvR — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 21, 2026

Speaking of the Yankees: What makes George Lombard so good?

George Lombard may be the Yankees' only “untouchable” prospect. But what do his teammates think of him? Domínguez called him one of the “most athletic guys I've ever seen.” Schuemann had to confirm he was 21 because “he seemed older.” READ: https://t.co/Z4VyxlTgfz pic.twitter.com/FdFBn5rrsQ — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 21, 2026

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