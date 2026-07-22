Kevin Gausman: The Eight Teams on His No-Trade List

We know that Kevin Gausman is likely to be traded at the trade deadline—even though his recent performances haven't been up to par.

He remains a veteran with experience and the potential to make a difference.

Recently, Jeff Passan named seven potential clubs to watch for the pitcher's services. The White Sox, Braves, Twins, Rays, Cubs, Brewers, and Orioles are the teams in question.

And now Ken Rosenthal has shared an interesting piece of information: the eight teams on Kevin Gausman's no-trade list.

Notably, the Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A's, White Sox, Pirates, and Mariners are among them.

Interesting…

The eight teams to which Kevin Gausman can block a trade, according to people briefed on his contract: Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A's, White Sox, Pirates, Mariners. Most teams likely to be interested are free to acquire him without restriction. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 22, 2026

It's important to note that this list may be a few months old, depending on when during the year he's supposed to update it.

Perhaps he would say yes to some of those clubs today. After all, a no-trade clause can easily be waived if the player agrees.

He may not want to think about the trade deadline, but it's coming up. And if someone leaked the information to the media, it's because the story is generating a lot of buzz.

It's also worth noting that the pitcher would like to finish his season in Toronto and that winning somewhere else wouldn't mean as much to him as winning a championship ring in 2025 would.

“I would love to have another opportunity. At the same time, it wouldn't mean as much as it meant last year.” An emotional Kevin Gausman discusses a potential deadline trade away from the #BlueJays: https://t.co/SqIpJlNaGG — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 22, 2026

But he understands that it's a possibility, and if he has to leave, he'll try to go win elsewhere—even if it makes him emotional.

His eyes were welling up on Wednesday as he spoke to reporters.

Also with the Blue Jays

Speaking of the Blue Jays, the team decided to give Kazuma Okamoto a day off today. He's been struggling lately (both offensively and defensively), and some rest will help.

He's available if needed.

Braydon Fisher is the “starter,” and Spencer Miles will see some action.

Yohendrick Pinango is in the lineup after being recalled. He's taking the spot of Jonatan Clase, who has a sore foot. Lazaro Estrada was sent down to Triple-A, and CJ Van Eyk has taken his place in the majors.

PMLB

Max Scherzer had a strong outing in Triple-A.

Have a great day, Mad Max Max Scherzer pitches five hitless innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo pic.twitter.com/IkcJk9rkLb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 22, 2026

Wandy Peralta: a name to watch on the trade market.

One Padres reliever actively being discussed in trades is Wandy Peralta, a solid lefty with a 2.32 ERA — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2026

When will Giancarlo Stanton return?

Aaron Boone says Stanton is running again but there's still no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/6y5FlqTKrg — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 22, 2026

The Rogers Centre is more packed than ever in 2026. That's to be expected: tickets are mostly sold BEFORE the season.

As the last-place Blue Jays struggle, Rogers continues to cash in on historically huge crowds, from @longleysunsport https://t.co/kv8yTBQDrq pic.twitter.com/4lc916JMEr — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) July 22, 2026

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