MLB in Brief: 15 Straight Wins for Boston | Jose Ramirez Returns

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: 15 Straight Wins for Boston | Jose Ramirez Returns
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15 in a row in Boston

That ties a franchise record. The Red Sox could break the record tonight.

Will they have Garrett Crochet back for the playoffs?

Samuel Basallo on the injured list

Adley Rutschman is there too.

Josh Hader to Philly?

That would be exciting.

Salvador Perez Makes History

He ties George Brett for the most home runs in franchise history.

Note that Bobby Witt Jr. is injured.

Jose Ramirez is back

That'll be a welcome boost.

Nate Pearson to KC

The Astros are getting a prospect in return.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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