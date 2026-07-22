MLB in Brief: 15 Straight Wins for Boston | Jose Ramirez Returns
15 in a row in Boston
That ties a franchise record. The Red Sox could break the record tonight.
Will they have Garrett Crochet back for the playoffs?
Samuel Basallo on the injured list
Adley Rutschman is there too.
Josh Hader to Philly?
That would be exciting.
Salvador Perez Makes History
He ties George Brett for the most home runs in franchise history.
Note that Bobby Witt Jr. is injured.
Jose Ramirez is back
That'll be a welcome boost.
Nate Pearson to KC
The Astros are getting a prospect in return.
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