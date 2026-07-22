MLB in Brief: 15 Straight Wins for Boston | Jose Ramirez Returns

Best fit for Josh Hader if the Astros decide to trade him?

“There was no team the Dodgers were more scared of in the postseason last year than the Phillies… [I think] Philadelphia [is the best fit].” – @Joelsherman1 #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/1ZQRqUGz8D

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 22, 2026