Seven Teams to Watch in the Kevin Gausman Situation

It's becoming pretty clear that the chances of the Blue Jays being sellers at the trade deadline are greater than ever.

After all, the team is playing really poorly.

The Blue Jays' advantage is that the team isn't forced to shed salary to satisfy shareholder demands.

So the team can be patient.

One of the names that will be mentioned most often is Kevin Gausman. The starting pitcher, who has been excellent for the Blue Jays since 2022, could fetch a hefty return.

That's perfectly normal.

On that note, ESPN has compiled a list of the top 100 players who could be traded. And Gausman ranks #19 on that list.

Daulton Varsho (40) is also on the list. They weren't included in the last edition of the list, which speaks volumes about the Blue Jays' intentions.

A new top 100 trade candidates list, featuring Mason Miller, Shea Langeliers, Zach Neto, Hunter Goodman, Francisco Lindor, and Kevin Gausman. Fresh insights on the likelihood of the top players being traded, too. Stay tuned here as we'll keep updating through Aug. 3: https://t.co/4DX6hlcWkx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 21, 2026

In their article, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan named teams to watch. In this case, there are seven.

Which ones? The White Sox, the Brewers, the Twins, the Rays, the Cubs, the Brewers, and the Orioles.

That doesn't mean Gausman will be traded, since the Blue Jays certainly won't want to give him up. If the offer isn't right, Ross Atkins could simply keep him for the rest of the season.

But let's just say that if teams start calling, trading him could quickly become a top option for Toronto's front office.

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