Tarik Skubal: The Dodgers Won’t Go All Out to Sign Him

Will the Tigers trade Tarik Skubal before the deadline? That's the question on everyone's mind in Major League Baseball right now.

The team, which has a 46-53 record heading into today's game, isn't exactly having the kind of season that puts them in playoff contention. That said, the American League isn't exactly packed with strong teams, which gives the Tigers a reason to stay hopeful.

Will they give up on that hope by August 3? Good question.

Obviously, there are teams hoping that will be the case. And naturally, our thoughts turn to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been constantly on the hunt for talent for years.

But according to Katie Woo, who discussed the Dodgers' plan leading up to the trade deadline (and following what we've learned about Shohei Ohtani's health), we shouldn't expect the club to go all-in to acquire Skubal.

The two-time defending champions have no intention of depleting their farm system for Skubal if he becomes available.

With Shohei Ohtani currently out of the rotation and Will Smith sidelined until at least mid-August, might the Dodgers look to bolster their starting pitching or catching depth at the trade deadline? According to multiple sources, neither injury has impacted the Dodgers' plans: https://t.co/oJXjCoZ6k8 — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 20, 2026

The Dodgers expect to see Ohtani back on the mound by the end of the season, and the same goes for Blake Snell. As a result, the club isn't necessarily willing to offer the moon for Skubal, a player who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

And in fact, this is reminiscent of the club's stance regarding Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker. Except that in those two cases, the discussion centered on free agents rather than trades… which is relevant when you consider that the Dodgers place a high value on their farm system.

It's easier to pay top dollar for a player when he costs only money and will stay in town for several years. Skubal, on the other hand, would cost prospects… and would have only two guaranteed months in Los Angeles.

Perhaps the Dodgers, over the next two weeks, will change their minds and make a massive offer to the Tigers. We know there are a lot of very good prospects in Los Angeles, and if the Dodgers want Skubal, they'll be able to put a very competitive offer on the table.

But as things stand now, they don't seem inclined to go down that path. We'll see if that changes by August 3.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.