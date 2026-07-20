Connor Bedard sends a pretty clear message to Patrick Kane

Connor Bedard has signed his new contract.

The five-year deal will pay him an annual salary of $15 million per season. That's actually a pretty good amount for a young man who celebrated his 21st birthday just a few days ago (on July 17).

Today, Bedard spoke with the media to discuss his contract. And let's just say he took the opportunity to send a message to… Patrick Kane.

Basically, Bedsy addressed the rumors suggesting Kane will end his career in Chicago, where it all began for the American.

And Bedard didn't hold back: he'd really, really love to see the Hawks legend sign a contract with his former team.

Playing with him would be incredible. Hopefully he decides to come back. It would make us a much better team. – Connor Bedard

Yeah. Let's just say that's pretty clear!

Connor Bedard is all-in for a Patrick Kane reunion in Chicago (via @CRoumeliotis) pic.twitter.com/Lxk9JYo6zO — BarDown (@BarDown) July 20, 2026

I get the feeling that Bedard wanted to send a message to Kane, but he also wanted his GM to listen to what he had to say.

Because if the season started tonight, Bedard would (once again) find himself surrounded by players who aren't capable of keeping up with him on the ice. He's been surrounded by the wrong players in Chicago ever since he was selected first overall in the 2023 draft, and today, it's no different.

When you look at the Hawks' roster, you can see just how much of a lone wolf Bedard is. Anton Frondell could have a breakout season in '26–'27, and Roman Kantserov is arriving from Russia after finishing last season as the KHL's leading scorer, but as for the rest, it's…

Call it what you will… but Connor Bedard can't do it all on his own:

Seeing Kane return to Chicago for his final stretch in the NHL would be a great story.

But seeing Kane return to Chicago for his final stretch in the NHL might help Connor Bedard develop even further. Learning alongside a player who's won it all like Kane isn't an opportunity just anyone gets… and the Hawks have the chance to make a decision that will please everyone.

But the player has to be interested in the idea, too. And that's perhaps what complicates things a bit, because we know he's also considering the Sabres—he's originally from Buffalo, after all…

Quick Thoughts

– That's normal.

– What to expect from the Devils in '26–'27?

The @NJDevils will be looking for a bounce-back season in 2026-27! Read more about New Jersey's projected lineup https://t.co/vmKzmm4CcF pic.twitter.com/EFephhDEI4 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) July 20, 2026

– Enjoy the read.