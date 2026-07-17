The Mets aren’t going to wait to make a trade
The Mets are at the bottom of the National League standings. What a terrible baseball team…
Naturally, we're wondering what David Stearns will do at the trade deadline. How aggressive will he be in his selling strategy?
After all, when I was wondering about his intentions, I wasn't implying that he was going to buy. I was simply wondering how aggressively he would sell.
And according to Chelsea Janes (SNY), not only are virtually all of the team's players on the trading block, but Stearns also doesn't feel the need to wait until the deadline. Things are already in full swing in New York.
According to an executive from a rival team, the Mets have signaled that the sale is underway and that the club has apparently given up on making the playoffs.
That's probably for the best, anyway.
Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, and Nolan McLean are the young (stars) who aren't for sale.
And obviously, Juan Soto (who hasn't made the playoffs since signing his big contract and who got injured yesterday) isn't for sale either.
The team is open to offers for the others. But that doesn't mean players like Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette will definitely be traded by the New York club.
I think Bichette will be hard to trade because of his contract… and I feel exactly the same way about Lindor, for that matter.
Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver, and Brett Baty are among the names to watch.
Baty is drawing attention right now.
- Olympic Stadium Update.
- Six years without answering reporters' questions: the Red Sox owner isn't playing by the rules.
- Vladdy needs to step up.
- Buster Posey wasn't going to throw his manager under the bus.
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