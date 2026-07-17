The Mets aren’t going to wait to make a trade

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League standings. What a terrible baseball team…

Naturally, we're wondering what David Stearns will do at the trade deadline. How aggressive will he be in his selling strategy?

After all, when I was wondering about his intentions, I wasn't implying that he was going to buy. I was simply wondering how aggressively he would sell.

And according to Chelsea Janes (SNY), not only are virtually all of the team's players on the trading block, but Stearns also doesn't feel the need to wait until the deadline. Things are already in full swing in New York.

A rival executive said the Mets informed them they are open for business and won't be waiting until the days before the deadline to sell. More here, and on Baseball Night in New York at 6! https://t.co/1N6UpFboyH — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 16, 2026

According to an executive from a rival team, the Mets have signaled that the sale is underway and that the club has apparently given up on making the playoffs.

That's probably for the best, anyway.

Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, and Nolan McLean are the young (stars) who aren't for sale.

And obviously, Juan Soto (who hasn't made the playoffs since signing his big contract and who got injured yesterday) isn't for sale either.

News: Juan Soto left today's game midway through the eighth inning due to soreness in his left calf. It's not the same calf he strained earlier this year, and the Mets don't think it will force him to miss any time. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 17, 2026

The team is open to offers for the others. But that doesn't mean players like Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette will definitely be traded by the New York club.

I think Bichette will be hard to trade because of his contract… and I feel exactly the same way about Lindor, for that matter.

Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver, and Brett Baty are among the names to watch.

Baty is drawing attention right now.

SNY's @chelsea_janes reports that an executive with a current contender says their team plans to check on Brett Baty's availability in a trade. More from Chelsea on what could happen to the Mets ahead of the trade deadline here: https://t.co/Faq1DxaYY2 pic.twitter.com/oL3r7ZRAGg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 16, 2026

PMLB

Olympic Stadium Update.

I've spoken with several people (very) close to the Olympic situation over the past few hours, and the major development @JeremyFilosa is referring to would be a (very) positive one. One person even told me: “This is probably the best-case scenario that could have happened for… https://t.co/aXfCj7naBw — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 16, 2026

Six years without answering reporters' questions: the Red Sox owner isn't playing by the rules.

John Henry has not taken public questions from Red Sox reporters in over six years. And it appears the team owner has no plans to change that.

https://t.co/7LlvZq5fCQ — masslivesports (@masslivesports) July 17, 2026

Vladdy needs to step up.

“The Blue Jays have remained in a playoff spot without Vladdy doing really anything. You can hope for some positive regression.” @Brandon_N_Wile joins @ailishforfar and @jccuthbert to explain why Vladdy's season shouldn't discourage the Blue Jays from making trades at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/MStontvN1z — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 16, 2026

Buster Posey wasn't going to throw his manager under the bus.

Buster Posey's ‘frank evaluation' of Tony Vitello hints at the Giants manager's standing https://t.co/Xws2rD2FxG pic.twitter.com/69Ht4vWhdt — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 16, 2026

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