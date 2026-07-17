Joe Burrow Gets a Huge Boost Ahead of the Season

Having already led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and an American Football Conference (AFC) Championship game, Joe Burrow could have the best roster of his career heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Many analysts believe that the significant changes made to the defense could finally allow the star quarterback to take the final step toward a championship.

Former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas shares this view. In his opinion, the improvements made to the defensive line are the key factor that could transform Cincinnati into a true Super Bowl contender.

Last season, the Bengals were often forced to win high-scoring, offense-driven games. Despite strong performances from Burrow and his key targets, the team was consistently held back by a defense unable to contain opposing offenses.

To address this weakness, management made a big splash during the offseason. Notably, Cincinnati acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in a major trade and subsequently extended his contract. Veterans Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe also joined the defensive line, while safety Bryan Cook bolstered the secondary.

A revamped defense could change the Bengals' fortunes

These acquisitions clearly demonstrate the Bengals' commitment to building a more balanced team. With a more imposing defensive line and greater depth, Cincinnati hopes to finally ease the pressure on its offense.

Joe Burrow's health, however, will remain a key factor. After suffering a toe injury in 2025, he played in only eight games, which severely hampered his team's ambitions. A year earlier, however, he had enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with nearly 5,000 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

The quarterback has never made a secret of his ambitions. He recently stated that he believes this year's Bengals team is the most talented he's seen since joining the NFL.

If the new defense lives up to expectations, Cincinnati could finally provide Joe Burrow with the support he needs to turn his impressive statistics into a Super Bowl victory. After several disappointing seasons, the Bengals seem to have put together the pieces needed to become an NFL powerhouse once again.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.