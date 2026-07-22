Here are the new coaches to watch in the NFL

The upcoming NFL season will be marked by change.

No fewer than 10 teams have decided to turn the page and hand the reins to a new head coach, a situation that ties a league record.

This significant turnover is reminiscent of the 1978, 1997, 2006, and 2022 seasons, when the same number of teams also changed head coaches. Experience shows, however, that many of these new faces will need to deliver results quickly, as NFL head coaches rarely enjoy a long grace period.

Among the most high-profile hires, John Harbaugh joins the New York Giants after 18 seasons at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens. His experience, leadership, and 2013 Super Bowl title are major assets for an organization finally seeking stability.

In Buffalo, Joe Brady faces a massive challenge with the Bills. The offensive coordinator will have to try to lead the team to the Super Bowl with a core group already in place around star quarterback Josh Allen.

Other experienced coaches are also getting a fresh start. Mike McCarthy is taking over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Kevin Stefanski will attempt to turn around the Atlanta Falcons after his success in Cleveland.

New Coaches Already Under Pressure in Several Markets

Some coaches will be making their debuts under considerable pressure. Robert Saleh returns to the NFL with the Tennessee Titans after his difficult stint with the New York Jets. Klint Kubiak, for his part, will be tasked with modernizing the Las Vegas Raiders' offense.

In Baltimore, Jesse Minter will need to quickly build a competitive team led by Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are counting on his defensive expertise to complement an already explosive offense.

The challenge will be even greater for some young coaches. Mike LaFleur takes over the Arizona Cardinals after a disastrous season, while Todd Monken will have to rebuild the Cleveland Browns amid difficult circumstances.

Finally, Jeff Hafley is embarking on a new chapter with the Miami Dolphins, a team in the midst of a transition following several key departures.

This new generation of head coaches will have little time to prove themselves. In the NFL, results often dictate the length of a coach's tenure, and many of these new leaders will already be playing a significant role in shaping their future as early as their first season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.