Two Alouettes Players Honored by the CFL

The Montreal Alouettes have once again put in a strong performance in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Following their spectacular victory over the Calgary Stampeders, two players from the Montreal team were recognized among the week's best thanks to their offensive performances.

Quarterback Davis Alexander was named the first star of Week 7, while running back Travis Theis took second place in the rankings determined by a committee composed of representatives from the CFL's football operations, statistics, and content departments.

Alexander had an exceptional game in the 38-32 win over Calgary. The 27-year-old completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts, posting an impressive 78% completion rate. He racked up 402 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes, effectively leading the Montreal offense.

This performance also earned him a place in the CFL record books. The quarterback now holds the record for the most consecutive passes without an interception in the regular season, demonstrating his consistency and effectiveness since the start of the campaign.

Alexander is thus continuing a remarkable season. He currently leads several statistical categories among quarterbacks, notably in passing yards, average yards per game, and number of passes completed.

Travis Theis Continues His Excellent Progress

Running back Travis Theis also turned heads with a solid performance against the Stampeders. He racked up 123 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. He also contributed to the passing game with five receptions totaling 49 yards.

Since the start of the season, Theis has gradually established himself as a key part of the Alouettes' offense. In six games, he has already racked up 382 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The third player honored this week in the CFL is Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills, who also delivered a remarkable performance despite his team's loss.

With these latest accolades, the Alouettes confirm that they are among the league's top teams this season and continue to rely on a particularly effective offense.

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