Sean McVay has had enough and is sending a strong message

Aaron Donald‘s possible return continues to be a hot topic in the NFL.

Several months after announcing his retirement, the former Los Angeles Rams star has still not ruled out a return to the field, leaving fans and the organization waiting for a decision.

Head coach Sean McVay recently addressed the issue with complete transparency. According to him, no pressure is being put on Donald, who is taking the time he needs to determine whether he still has the motivation to resume the demanding pace of a full NFL season.

McVay explained that their relationship extends far beyond the realm of football. Over the years, the two men have developed a very strong bond, which is why the organization fully respects its former star player's decision-making process.

The Rams head coach says that Aaron Donald will carefully analyze every aspect of this decision before making a final call. Known for his professionalism and intensity, Donald will only return if he is convinced he can give 100 percent.

Interest in a potential return has intensified since the Rams bolstered their defensive line with the acquisition of Myles Garrett. Many observers believe that a duo of Garrett and Donald could transform the Los Angeles defense into one of the most dominant in the league.

Former players still believe Aaron Donald will return

Although no official announcement has been made yet, several former NFL players believe a return remains entirely realistic. Former defensive player Gerald McCoy believes Aaron Donald still possesses the physical attributes necessary to quickly regain his form.

Former quarterback Drew Brees also shares this view and believes the veteran could still make a major impact if he decided to return.

Despite this optimism, the Rams prefer to let their former leader make his decision without imposing a deadline. Even though training camp has begun, a return later in the season remains a possibility.

Beyond the player's own wishes, several administrative issues—including his contract status—will also need to be resolved before a return can become a reality. One thing is certain: until Aaron Donald confirms his intentions, speculation will continue to dominate NFL news.

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