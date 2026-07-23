A new linebacker joins the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes continue to bolster their roster ahead of the next stretch of the season by signing American linebacker Quinn Urwiler, the organization announced Thursday.

Urwiler, 25, arrives in Montreal with an impressive college track record. The 6-foot, 226-pound player particularly stood out in 2025 with the Northern Illinois University Huskies, where he served as captain.

During his final season in the NCAA, he had an exceptional campaign, racking up 141 tackles—including 71 solo tackles—and adding 7.5 tackles for loss. His performances earned him a spot on his conference's all-star team.

His statistics demonstrate the extent of his defensive impact. Urwiler led the entire NCAA FBS division with an average of 5.9 solo tackles per game. He also ranked third in the nation with an average of 11.8 total tackles per game.

A Linebacker Who Arrives with a Solid Reputation

Quinn Urwiler's final college season made history for the Huskies program. His 141 tackles represent the best single-season total by a Northern Illinois player since 1992.

He also became only the fourth player in team history to reach the 140-tackle mark in a single season since 1990.

Before joining the Alouettes, Urwiler had also drawn attention in the NFL. He participated in the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp in 2025, an experience that allowed him to test himself in a professional environment.

With this addition, Montreal is banking on a physical, productive player known for his effectiveness against the run. The Alouettes now hope that his playing style will quickly integrate into the team's defensive system.

Urwiler's arrival is part of the Montreal organization's effort to add depth and competition at every position as the Canadian Football League season progresses.

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