Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 16

Here we are! The unofficial midseason mark is now behind us as the All-Star break draws to a close.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)

4 – Atlanta Braves (3)

5 – New York Yankees (7)

The next few days will be decisive. https://t.co/Qjb8bwl2r4 https://t.co/SOg3soLlMq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 14, 2026

6 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)

7 – Chicago Cubs (5)

8 – Miami Marlins (10)

9 – Chicago White Sox (8)

10 – St. Louis Cardinals (11)

11 – Cleveland Guardians (12)

12 – Pittsburgh Pirates (13)

13 – Texas Rangers (14)

14 – Seattle Mariners (9)

15 – Arizona Diamondbacks (16)

16 – San Diego Padres (19)

17 – Boston Red Sox (20)

18 – Washington Nationals (15)

19 – Minnesota Twins (21)

20 – Toronto Blue Jays (18)

21 – Houston Astros (17)

22 – Detroit Tigers (22)

23 – Baltimore Orioles (24)

24 – Cincinnati Reds (25)

25 – Sacramento Athletics (23)

26 – San Francisco Giants (27)

27 – New York Mets (26)

28 – Kansas City Royals (29)

29 – Colorado Rockies (30)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (28)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.