Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 16
Here we are! The unofficial midseason mark is now behind us as the All-Star break draws to a close.
So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)
3 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)
4 – Atlanta Braves (3)
5 – New York Yankees (7)
6 – Philadelphia Phillies (6)
7 – Chicago Cubs (5)
8 – Miami Marlins (10)
9 – Chicago White Sox (8)
10 – St. Louis Cardinals (11)
11 – Cleveland Guardians (12)
12 – Pittsburgh Pirates (13)
13 – Texas Rangers (14)
14 – Seattle Mariners (9)
15 – Arizona Diamondbacks (16)
16 – San Diego Padres (19)
17 – Boston Red Sox (20)
18 – Washington Nationals (15)
19 – Minnesota Twins (21)
20 – Toronto Blue Jays (18)
21 – Houston Astros (17)
22 – Detroit Tigers (22)
23 – Baltimore Orioles (24)
24 – Cincinnati Reds (25)
25 – Sacramento Athletics (23)
26 – San Francisco Giants (27)
27 – New York Mets (26)
28 – Kansas City Royals (29)
29 – Colorado Rockies (30)
30 – Los Angeles Angels (28)
Created by humans, assisted by AI.