Myles Garrett Wins a Prestigious NFL Title

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, Myles Garrett is establishing himself more than ever as the gold standard among pass-rushers.

Thanks to a historic season and his recent trade to the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran comfortably tops the Associated Press's ranking of the best players at his position.

The poll, conducted among eight NFL beat writers, places Garrett at the top without any dispute. He received all first-place votes, confirming his status as the league's most feared defensive player.

Last season, Garrett had an exceptional year, setting a new single-season record for quarterback sacks with 23. This performance earned him a second Defensive Player of the Year award and a fifth selection to the All-Pro team. After several seasons in Cleveland, his arrival with the Rams is now fueling hopes that the team will make a serious run at another Super Bowl.

Micah Parsons ranks second on the list despite a major injury that cut short his last season. Since his NFL debut, he has shown impressive consistency and remains one of the best at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

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Will Anderson Jr. rounds out the top three thanks to his meteoric rise with the Houston Texans. At just 24 years old, he's already considered the cornerstone of one of the league's best defenses and recently secured a lucrative contract extension.

In fourth place, T.J. Watt remains among the elite despite a slight dip in production. A three-time NFL leader in career sacks, the Pittsburgh Steelers player remains a constant threat to opposing offenses.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions. After rebounding from an injury-shortened season, he recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks, confirming that he is now among the NFL's best defensive players.

With the 2026 season fast approaching, this ranking shows that the battle for the title of the league's best defensive player promises to be one of the most captivating of the year.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.