MLB in Brief: Is Luke Weaver in Demand? | The 2027 Schedule | Will Brick Is Making Waves

Is Luke Weaver asking for it?

Possibly, yes.

Luke Weaver could be the best reliever on the market if Mason Miller stays put pic.twitter.com/IprTerB7ZB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 16, 2026

Will José Soriano be in the same boat?

The Angels should ask for a high price for José Soriano, says @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/a7z7Ov4skr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 16, 2026

Payton Tolle got married

Great news.

Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle gets married during All-Star break https://t.co/EL3kkaQhTR pic.twitter.com/rELO7LP9d9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 16, 2026

The 2027 Schedule

Assuming there's no labor stoppage, here's the Blue Jays' schedule.

MLB unveils the 2027 schedule, with the Blue Jays' schedule below starting March 25 at the Yankees. The home opener is April 2 against Seattle. A wild final two weeks of the season at the Dodgers and Mariners, followed by home games against the Yankees and Rays. All assuming the new CBA is in place in time. pic.twitter.com/tlDeYv15Kb — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 16, 2026

Will Brick Is Making a Name for Himself

The Blue Jays' new prospect is a catcher who's making a name for himself in Toronto.

“It's so palpably clear that he becomes a pitcher's best friend… This is a guy you can build a pitching staff around.” @JoeDoyleMiLB joins @BlakeMurphyODC to break down why the Blue Jays are so high on Will Brick's long-term potential. pic.twitter.com/pcSP6p8pDz — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 16, 2026

A Good Team Player

Lance McCullers Jr. didn't want to be traded, but he didn't want to derail the Astros' plans either. So he agreed to a trade to Milwaukee.

Here's a Q&A with Lance McCullers Jr., who said he “didn't want to ever wear another team's uniform,” but went into detail about why he will—including conversations with Astros owner Jim Crane. Open for everyone to read—https://t.co/icrNDsOnFg — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 15, 2026

Things Are Looking Bad

Collective bargaining negotiations aren't making progress.

.@Ken_Rosenthal doesn't see the CBA situation improving anytime soon pic.twitter.com/1CNjei2OFR — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 16, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.