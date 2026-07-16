MLB in Brief: Is Luke Weaver in Demand? | The 2027 Schedule | Will Brick Is Making Waves

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Is Luke Weaver in Demand? | The 2027 Schedule | Will Brick Is Making Waves
Credit: MLB

Is Luke Weaver asking for it?

Possibly, yes.

Will José Soriano be in the same boat?

Payton Tolle got married

Great news.

The 2027 Schedule

Assuming there's no labor stoppage, here's the Blue Jays' schedule.

Will Brick Is Making a Name for Himself

The Blue Jays' new prospect is a catcher who's making a name for himself in Toronto.

A Good Team Player

Lance McCullers Jr. didn't want to be traded, but he didn't want to derail the Astros' plans either. So he agreed to a trade to Milwaukee.

Things Are Looking Bad

Collective bargaining negotiations aren't making progress.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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