MLB in Brief: Is Luke Weaver in Demand? | The 2027 Schedule | Will Brick Is Making Waves
Is Luke Weaver asking for it?
Possibly, yes.
Will José Soriano be in the same boat?
Payton Tolle got married
Great news.
The 2027 Schedule
Assuming there's no labor stoppage, here's the Blue Jays' schedule.
Will Brick Is Making a Name for Himself
The Blue Jays' new prospect is a catcher who's making a name for himself in Toronto.
A Good Team Player
Lance McCullers Jr. didn't want to be traded, but he didn't want to derail the Astros' plans either. So he agreed to a trade to Milwaukee.
Things Are Looking Bad
Collective bargaining negotiations aren't making progress.
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