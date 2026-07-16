Are the Alouettes about to hit a snag?

The 2026 Canadian Football League season is already beginning to show some trends after six weeks of play.

While several teams are still trying to find their identity, three teams appear to have pulled ahead with identical 4-1 records: the Edmonton Elks, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Montreal Alouettes.

In the East, the situation is particularly interesting, as Montreal currently appears to be dominating the division. Meanwhile, the other contenders are grappling with several uncertainties, particularly at the quarterback position.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who appeared to be serious championship contenders at the start of the season, saw their situation change rapidly following Bo Levi Mitchell's injury. Since then, the offense has struggled to find its rhythm. Despite a defense capable of keeping the team in games, offensive production remains a cause for concern.

In their last matchup against Saskatchewan, Hamilton's defense held strong for much of the game, but the offense never managed to create enough scoring opportunities. Jake Dolegala failed to capitalize on his chance as a starter, while Tre Ford also fell short of sparking the hoped-for turnaround.

The Alouettes remain the team to beat in the East, but concerns linger

In Ottawa, the struggles are even more pronounced. The Rouge et Noir are still searching for their first win of the season with a 0-5 record. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie's decision to start Jake Maier over Dru Brown at the beginning of the season is now the subject of much discussion.

Although Maier isn't solely to blame for the disappointing results, his rough performance against Edmonton—marked by four interceptions—has reignited the questions. The possible arrival of McLeod Bethel-Thompson could even change the situation quickly.

The Toronto Argonauts, however, remain the Alouettes' main rivals in the East. With a top-tier quarterback, they have the necessary offensive tools, but their defense will need to improve significantly if they hope to compete.

In Montreal, the biggest concern ultimately revolves around Davis Alexander. Another leg injury could completely shift the balance of the division. Coach Jason Maas will therefore need to manage his playing time carefully to ensure his quarterback is in top form when the most important games roll around.

For now, the Alouettes are in control of their own destiny, but several teams are waiting for the slightest opportunity to turn the tables.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.