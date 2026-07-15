Willson Contreras won’t hear of leaving Boston

The Boston Red Sox have been on fire for the past few days. The All-Star break is undoubtedly coming at a bad time for them.

With nine straight wins, the playoffs are within reach if the team can keep up the pace. It's not a sure thing, of course, but it's still possible.

But never mind that—it's clear that Craig Breslow has been thinking, in recent weeks, about his options should he ever have to leave.

After all, for much of the season, that's been the most likely scenario for the Boston Red Sox…

Willson Contreras knows this all too well. And he recently chose to take the initiative with his boss to let him know his intentions.

The veteran, who has a no-trade clause, doesn't want to hear anything about leaving. He's found a family in Boston, and he wants to finish his career wearing a Red Sox uniform.

Contreras smiled through it and said it wasn't a “direct” thing, but he's made himself clear to them. “I've found my family” in Boston, he said. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 14, 2026

It's worth noting that Contreras is earning more than $18 million this season and will earn $17 million in 2027. The Red Sox hold a team option ($20 million) for 2028.

His no-trade clause will be reduced to 10 teams starting in 2027.

Contreras, who has been in the news recently for some controversies, has been one of the Red Sox's best players since arriving in town a few months ago. He's a great hitter.

In fact, he was excellent in the home run derby on Monday night.

We'll see what the future holds for the 34-year-old veteran. But one thing is certain: if he doesn't want to leave in 2026, the Red Sox can't trade him against his will.

After that? We'll see.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.