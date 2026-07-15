Trevor Zegras signs a (very big) new contract with the Flyers

Big news in Philadelphia. And no, this one isn't about a hostile takeover.

According to Emily Kaplan (ESPN), Trevor Zegras has reportedly signed his contract extension. As a reminder, the forward needed a new deal for the upcoming season.

We're talking about a four-year contract here… but it's the amount that's really turning heads: Over the next four seasons, Zegras will earn $9.125 million per year.

Sources told ESPN the Flyers are signing Trevor Zegras to a four-year contract with a $9.125 million AAV. https://t.co/XEALPw8IP2 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 16, 2026

That's a pretty substantial sum for a player who, let's not forget, was acquired by the Flyers on the cheap a year ago. He was able to revive his career in Philadelphia with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games… but the sample size remains small.

Daniel Brière is betting big on this season, so to speak.

We know that the Flyers, since the start of the summer, haven't been afraid to spend big money. The team offered $18 million a year to Leo Carlsson (who will ultimately remain in Anaheim), and now they've offered $9.125 million a year to Zegras.

Seeing his GM willing to give Carlsson $18 million a year—and still have plenty of room under the salary cap—must have helped Zegras ask for a hefty sum of his own.

After signing Zegras, the #LetsGoFlyers have $20M in available cap space with 22 active players (14F/6D/2G) RFA: Grebenkin, Drysdale,https://t.co/TApBCxvBRm — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 16, 2026

Keep in mind that Zegras was scheduled to go to arbitration on July 22, which likely sped up the process. Daniel Brière also gave him several million good reasons to sign now rather than go before an arbitrator.

And now, the Flyers' GM will have to work out a deal with Jamie Drysdale, who also needs a new contract. We'll see what the price tag for that deal ends up being.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– What do you think?

Confession: I don't care about Saturday's third-place game, even though the English and the French—my two ancestral peoples—will be facing off. This isn't the Olympics, where a bronze medal is still an Olympic medal. Honestly, the Montreal–… derby — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 16, 2026

– Enjoy the show.