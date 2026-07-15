Junior Caminero was injured during the All-Star Game

Last night at Phillies Park, quite a bit happened. There were some positives, but also some negatives.

Aside from the fact that Mike Trout was cheered as part of a charm offensive by Phillies fans, what stands out?

1. The American League pitchers were excellent. The game ended 4-0 in favor of John Schneider's team.

It's not ideal for the show, but still: it's the first shutout in the All-Star Game since 2013.

2. Dylan Cease struck out three batters and earned the win. Cristopher Sanchez gave up three runs in the first inning and took the loss.

Justin Wrobelski was the only pitcher to work two innings. He struck out five batters. There were 27 strikeouts in the game, including 15 by American League pitchers.

3. Junior Caminero was injured during the game. He was hit by a pitch on the wrist.

X-rays were taken to make sure everything was okay… and it looks like he'll be able to play on Friday, when the team returns from the break. But the Rays are holding their breath.

Junior Caminero was slow to get up and left the game after being hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/0pwJZu1kNv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

4. For the Blue Jays, Dylan Cease and Louis Varland looked good. So did Ernie Clement… especially thanks to this defensive gem.

He wanted to give Andy Pages a taste of his own medicine for his superb defensive play in Game 7 of the World Series.

“I had to get him back for what he did to us in the World Series.” Ernie Clement on stealing a hit from Andy Pages in the fifth inning of the 2026 All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/35lElV43zP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 15, 2026

5. For the first time since 2019, Cody Bellinger played in the All-Star Game. He ended up being named the game's MVP.

He drove in two of the game's four runs.

6. Otto Lopez (who joined Claude Raymond, Éric Gagné, and Russell Martin among Quebecers who have played in the All-Star Game) recorded a hit.

Way to go!

An All-Star base hit from MLB's hits leader pic.twitter.com/XrTp90F3rz — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 15, 2026

7. At one point, the game was paused for fireworks. It felt like it went on forever watching it on TV.

But for the kids who got to chat with the players, it must have been magical.

Mike Trout was giving this kid tips on his swing https://t.co/MUHTH0zjcM pic.twitter.com/l3DDUJk0nc — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.