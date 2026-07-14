Olympic Games: MLB Players’ Participation in Jeopardy

Baseball will return to the Olympic Games with a six-team tournament to be held at Dodger Stadium in 2028. The United States, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic have already qualified, but the participation of MLB players will be in jeopardy if the league and the Players Association fail to reach an agreement.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the current disagreements center on hotel accommodations, tickets, and a mandatory participation agreement.

The MLBPA has an issue with mandatory participation, while the Manfred-led league wants to showcase the best the sport has to offer. Passan reports that the mandatory participation agreement proposed by the league would place players who decline the invitation on a restricted list, without pay or service time accrual, from July 12 to August 3.

News: MLB has the owners' support to allow major leaguers to participate in the Olympics for the first time, but disagreements with the MLBPA have jeopardized the players' involvement in the 2028 LA Games, sources told ESPN. All the details, free on ESPN: https://t.co/pagzqELUGW — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 14, 2026

MLB's current plan is to suspend play midway through the 2028 season for an All-Star break that would include the Olympic tournament, marking an unprecedented hiatus in baseball history.

The owners are in favor of player participation, but the Players Association is reportedly seeking to reach an agreement similar to the one between the International Olympic Committee, the NHL, and the NHLPA that brought National Hockey League players back to the Olympics after a twelve-year absence.

The hope is that both sides can reach an agreement to ensure MLB players' participation in the Los Angeles Olympics, but this isn't the first time they've been through the wringer with these contentious negotiations, which are supposedly conducted in good faith.

It's worth noting that the disagreement between MLB and the MLBPA is nothing new, as the two sides are already in talks over a new collective bargaining agreement to avoid a lockout for the 2027 season.

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