MLB in Brief: “I Love Philadelphia” | A Record Contract
“I love Philadelphia”
Mike Trout also reiterated that he's in control of his own destiny.
The 2028 All-Star Game in San Francisco?
Eventually, it'll be the Blue Jays' turn.
Rob Manfred wants change
In other words: a salary cap.
And the players don't want it. Nothing changes.
Luis Arraez wants to stay at second base
Even if he's traded.
A record-breaking contract
Roch Cholowsky (the White Sox's first-round pick) received a $10.35 million signing bonus.
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