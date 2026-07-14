MLB in Brief: “I Love Philadelphia” | A Record Contract

Would Millville native Mike Trout ever want to play for the Philadelphia Phillies?

“I hear this a lot. Like I said,

I enjoy coming to Philly. I'm an Angel, obviously. I have a no-trade clause, so it's ultimately my decision. But, like I said, I love… pic.twitter.com/gM7xdOZgAT

— Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 13, 2026