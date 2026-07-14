MLB in Brief: “I Love Philadelphia” | A Record Contract

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: “I Love Philadelphia” | A Record Contract
Credit: MLB

“I love Philadelphia”

Mike Trout also reiterated that he's in control of his own destiny.

The 2028 All-Star Game in San Francisco?

Eventually, it'll be the Blue Jays' turn.

Rob Manfred wants change

In other words: a salary cap.

And the players don't want it. Nothing changes.

Luis Arraez wants to stay at second base

Even if he's traded.

A record-breaking contract

Roch Cholowsky (the White Sox's first-round pick) received a $10.35 million signing bonus.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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