Mike Trout Receives a Warm Round of Applause from Phillies Fans

Yesterday, at the home run derby, it became clear that Phillies fans were going to live up to their reputation.

Kyle Schwarber's opponents were booed loudly…including Jordan Walker.

Today, Walker was booed during the player introductions before the All-Star Game. But he wasn't the only one.

In fact, every player not wearing a Phillies uniform was booed. Sometimes the booing was mild… but not always.

There were, however, some exceptions. Freddie Freeman (a respected former player in the division) received some applause.

But in Mike Trout's case, there were no half-measures: he was warmly applauded.

A nice cheer for Mike Trout as he makes his return to the All-Star Game! : FOX pic.twitter.com/1jixyUfXM0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

Everyone knows the veteran grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Everyone knows he loves the city. And everyone knows that IF Trout gets traded, it'll be to Philly.

I don't think he will be, though, since his salary is huge, his injury history is scary, and he doesn't want to leave Anaheim.

But the fans understand their role: to make Trout feel at home. Just in case he ever decides to waive his no-trade clause one day…

I wouldn't be surprised if Trout were to have a big game tonight…

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