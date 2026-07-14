Jacob Misiorowski: No talks about a contract extension

If there's one young player making waves this year, it's Jacob Misiorowski.

The Brewers' starting pitcher, who made his MLB debut last season, is one of the favorites to win the Cy Young Award this season, after more than half a season of action.

He impresses everyone every time he takes the mound. After all, he's so good that he's a tough opponent for opposing batters to hit.

Let's just say the Milwaukee team is lucky to have him on the roster.

That said, one has to wonder if the Brewers—who aren't afraid to pay young players without much Major League experience—are already considering offering Misio a contract extension that matches his talent. If not, that opens the door to a trade in 2030.

It's unclear whether the team is considering this, but Robert Murray (FanSided) reports that there have been no discussions to that effect.

While Jacob Misiorowski has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball, there haven't been any extension talks between the right-hander and the Milwaukee Brewers, sources say. https://t.co/VPPrTYrTRb — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 13, 2026

We can all agree that every time he takes the mound, it feels like his value is rising for the Brewers. After all, the young pitcher is talented.

My sense is that the front office in Milwaukee is waiting to see if the young pitcher's health will allow him to sign such a deal.

Because let's face it: a guy who throws up to 105 MPH is bound to undergo Tommy John surgery at some point. It could happen soon.

If I had to take a guess, I'd say that this concern might be at the heart of why the Brewers are proceeding cautiously right now.

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