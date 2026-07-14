Francisco Lindor on his no-trade clause: “No comment”

The New York Mets began the 2026 season believing they had a roster capable of competing for the World Series title. Instead, they have become one of the biggest disappointments in all of Major League Baseball, finding themselves in last place in the National League East at the All-Star break.

And now the Mets are in evaluation mode ahead of the upcoming season. And one might wonder if any of the team's stars could end up elsewhere.

The Mets are set to enter evaluation mode for 2027. And because of their roster construction, the Mets need to see improvement from their veterans in the second half. That starts with Lindor. https://t.co/UdYoDtn3kV — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 13, 2026

Starting with Francisco Lindor. In fact, when asked if he would consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Mets ever asked him to do so, Lindor didn't rule it out.

No comment.

This brief response has, of course, raised several questions in Queens. If Lindor had immediately said “no,” there would have been no speculation. But by refusing to answer, he's left the door open to all sorts of interpretations.

Who is going to want a 32-year-old who is fielding and hitting below his usual standard with five years and $155 million remaining? Read more from Joel Sherman: https://t.co/gZcXSlhZmB pic.twitter.com/XUDtP3i8JX — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 13, 2026

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean Lindor wants to leave the Big Apple. Perhaps he doesn't want to discuss the rumors publicly while the season is still underway, especially with all the distractions surrounding the team.

But let's just say this will continue to fuel the rumor mill in the coming days. Because if the Mets decide to make a major overhaul, Lindor's name would undoubtedly become one of the most intriguing on the market, since shortstops of his caliber don't often become available like this.

And that's despite the fact that he's had to deal with injuries this season and hasn't been performing up to his potential lately.

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