A Cowboys player has been suspended for three games

The Dallas Cowboys will have to cope with a significant absence at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The league announced that defensive lineman Charles Snowden will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season due to a violation of the personal conduct policy.

This suspension follows an incident dating back to late 2024. At the time, Snowden was arrested in Nevada after being found asleep in his SUV. According to authorities, his blood alcohol level was well above the legal limit at the time of the police intervention.

During legal proceedings, the 28-year-old player pleaded no contest to a charge related to driving under the influence. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was ultimately reduced to a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Despite this situation, the Cowboys chose to give him another chance by signing him to a one-year contract in June. The organization was counting on him to add depth to its defensive line and provide an additional option in the line rotation.

A Rough Start to the Season for Dallas

This suspension means that Charles Snowden will be unable to participate in the Cowboys' first three games against the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders, and the Baltimore Ravens. He will not be eligible to rejoin the active roster until after this period.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia in 2021, Snowden has gradually carved out a niche for himself in the NFL. It was with the Las Vegas Raiders that he earned his first real opportunities to prove himself, starting several games over the past two seasons.

In total, he recorded four and a half quarterback sacks during his time with the Raiders, demonstrating that he could effectively contribute to the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

For the Cowboys, this suspension presents an additional challenge even before the season begins. The team will need to find ways to compensate for his absence and maintain the strength of its defense during the first few weeks of the season.

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