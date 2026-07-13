Tarik Skubal doesn’t want to hear anything about being traded

Not too long ago, it was clear that the Detroit Tigers needed to—and would—trade the biggest name on the trade market: two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

But things are a little less clear right now, for two reasons.

First, the team's recent performance has put the Tigers just three and a half games out of the final playoff spot.

However, that's not the only reason Detroit might keep Skubal on the roster. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the left-hander has reportedly told close friends that he is determined to stay with the Michigan team for the remainder of this season.

Nightengale also added that Skubal still believes in his team's chances in 2026 and thinks they have a shot at winning the World Series.

This might warm the hearts of some Tigers fans, but the reality is that the Tigers currently have a hot potato on their hands.

Sunday Notebook: Entering the All-Star break, MLB has more questions than answers https://t.co/xNekdD3jwL — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 12, 2026

If Skubal stays in Detroit, the team's front office is taking a huge gamble—namely, that the franchise will make the playoffs and go further than Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

This is a major challenge, given the Tigers' current standing—they have a 44-52 record heading into the All-Star break.

Ultimately, the organization's leadership must make a decision that's best for the franchise's future, and keeping Skubal for the rest of the season only to lose him for nothing—when there was a huge opportunity to acquire quality players—is not the way to go.

And Skubal needs to understand that.

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