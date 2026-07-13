Arbitration: The Unlikely Scenario That Could Lead to Kirby Dach’s Departure

The chances of Kirby Dach leaving the Montreal Canadiens through arbitration are slim, but one interesting detail of the process is still worth noting.

According to information from PuckPedia (and as reported by Nicolas Cloutier), if the arbitrator were to award Dach an annual salary of $4.95 million or more, the Canadiens would have the right to reject that decision.

In such a scenario, the player would immediately become an unrestricted free agent, allowing the team to completely free itself from his contract. On paper, this possibility exists.

But in reality… it seems highly unrealistic.

And the reason is simple: Dach is coming off several difficult seasons marred by injuries.

Despite undeniable offensive talent and the potential that convinced Kent Hughes to acquire him in 2022, the center has still not been able to establish himself as a regular member of Montreal's top-6 over the long term… and that explains why Dach doesn't deserve a salary like that.

If the arbitrator awards Dach $4.95 million or more, the #CH can allow Dach to become an unrestricted free agent (Source: @PuckPedia) It would be very surprising if Dach were to get that contract. https://t.co/rZfqB4W2wR — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 13, 2026

Of course, it's important to remember that arbitration is based on a player's performance, statistics, ice time, and comparables across the NHL.

That said, given his recent track record, it would be very surprising if an arbitrator ruled that Dach deserves such a high salary…

It's therefore much more likely that the two sides will reach an agreement before the hearing even takes place—or that a much more reasonable decision will be handed down if the case goes that far.

Because the reality is that the Canadiens continue to believe in Dach's potential, and that's no secret. We know the organization is very fond of him, and at 25, perhaps management still believes he has time to develop into a good player who can help the team on the ice…

Personally, I expect his time in Montreal to continue with a decision directly tied to his performance and the risks associated with his injury history… because let's not beat around the bush: it's true that the player has struggled with health issues in recent years.

And that's likely to be a key factor in any arbitration hearing (if it comes to that, once again).

Quick Notes

– Important reminder.

Clarification regarding arbitration: There was a time when the team and the player could reach an agreement after the hearings had begun, provided the arbitrator hadn't yet rendered a verdict. This happened with Subban; a contract was announced right in the middle of salary arbitration. But that's not… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 13, 2026

– That's normal.

Sacha Boisvert played seven games for the @NHLBlackhawks toward the end of last season, but that was all it took to help him understand what it takes to make it and thrive in the NHL. Read more from @NHLMedia: https://t.co/0IKtUtAEoo pic.twitter.com/kE3xFSZD9H — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 13, 2026

– What a great group.