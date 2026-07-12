The Winners and Losers of Day 1 of the Draft

The first day of the MLB draft is now behind us. We can already take a look at who came out on top and who finds themselves on the other end of the spectrum.

Let's start with the winners. And first things first, let's begin with the Chicago White Sox. Sure, the White Sox had the top overall pick in the draft, but they could have tried to spend less money on their new prospect and ended up with a less promising player.

That wasn't the case, however, as representatives from the Windy City set their sights on Roch Colowsky, the top player in the draft class.

The Toronto Blue Jays should also be considered among the winners, having selected catcher Will Brick with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round. He was 34th on my list—a difference of 97 picks.

Brick was the top high school catcher in the draft, with excellent defensive potential and outstanding bat speed.

The Miami Marlins also pulled off a great deal by drafting Jacob Lombard at No. 14, even though he should have gone in the top five. It's true that high school players can come with their share of risks, but in this case, it was well worth the gamble.

On the losing end, it's worth noting the Atlanta Braves' questionable first-round pick at No. 24, Carter Beck, especially since a top-20 prospect like AJ Garcia was still available—a player who had even drawn interest from the top ten teams in the draft.

The Philadelphia Phillies also raise some eyebrows, as they used their first-round pick on high school shortstop Tyler Spangler, who missed the entire spring due to a back injury. Furthermore, their second-round pick was Missouri State outfielder Caden Bogenpohl, who often misses pitches in the strike zone—even fastballs.

The draft is never an exact science, but let's just say that some Major League Baseball teams had a better day than others.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.