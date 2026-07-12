Quebec native Deiten Lachance drafted by the Guardians

Yesterday, the first four rounds of the Major League Baseball draft took place. Of course, we were keeping an eye out to see if any Quebecers would be drafted.

In the end, that didn't happen. Three Canadians (Carter Beck, Elliot Lascelles, and Sean Duncan) and one player with dual citizenship (Taj Marchand) were selected.

Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft is in the books! Three Canadians heard their names called, along with one dual citizen. Congratulations to all four players on taking the next step in their baseball journeys! OF Carter Beck | Carnduff, SK

SS Elliot Lascelles | Toronto,… pic.twitter.com/Vxz01WneKM — Baseball Canada (@baseballcanada) July 11, 2026

We had to wait until the sixth round—the 184th overall pick—to see a player from Quebec get selected.

The Cleveland Guardians selected catcher Deiten Lachance, who was Quebec's top prospect this year.

The Sherbrooke native was born in 2005. He comes from the college ranks, having played in Oklahoma in the NCAA.

He recently stepped up to make a difference in the quest for a national title, proving himself when it mattered most.

Congratulations to @DeitenLachance (Sherbrooke, Quebec) on being selected by the @CleGuardians in the 6th round, 184th overall, of the 2026 MLB Draft.#BaseballCanada | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/BpXuQI4U8J — Baseball Canada (@baseballcanada) July 12, 2026

At 6'5 and 231 pounds, the Quebec native has a solid build. It remains to be seen whether the Guardians view him as a long-term catcher, as he can also play first base.

First, though, he'll need to be offered a contract. That should happen in the next few days, if all goes well.

We'll continue to follow, over the next few hours, the Quebecers and Canadians who are drafted by various Major League Baseball organizations.

For a summary of which teams did well and which didn't do so well in yesterday's draft, I invite you to read the recap by my colleague Sébastien Berrouard.

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