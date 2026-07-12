MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease to Start on Tuesday | Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Philly?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease to Start on Tuesday | Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Philly?
Credit: LarongeNOW

Dylan Cease to Start the All-Star Game

He becomes the third player in Blue Jays history to receive this honor. Dave Stieb and Roy Halladay are the others.

We figured this was likely after seeing that Cam Schlittler had decided not to pitch on Tuesday. But in any case, John Schneider's choice was Dylan Cease.

In the National League, the outstanding Cristopher Sánchez will have the honor.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in Philly?

Possibly, yes.

Evan Longoria's #3 jersey retired

Well done, Tampa Bay.

Andy Pettitte's son drafted

He was selected by the Yankees.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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