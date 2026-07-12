MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease to Start on Tuesday | Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Philly?

Dylan Cease to Start the All-Star Game

He becomes the third player in Blue Jays history to receive this honor. Dave Stieb and Roy Halladay are the others.

We figured this was likely after seeing that Cam Schlittler had decided not to pitch on Tuesday. But in any case, John Schneider's choice was Dylan Cease.

Aaron Boone meets with the media to explain Cam Schlittler's decision not to pitch in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/rkPfyFQZbK — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 12, 2026

In the National League, the outstanding Cristopher Sánchez will have the honor.

Cristopher Sánchez will start for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, a source confirmed. Cool honor. First: @jonheyman. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 12, 2026

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in Philly?

Possibly, yes.

Sunday Notebook: Entering the All-Star break, MLB has more questions than answers https://t.co/xNekdD3jwL — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 12, 2026

Evan Longoria's #3 jersey retired

Well done, Tampa Bay.

Evan Longoria's wife and three kids pose next to the No. 3 painted on Trop Field; the number retirement ceremony begins shortly pic.twitter.com/Jsks3AFdgZ — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 12, 2026

Andy Pettitte's son drafted

He was selected by the Yankees.

There's another Pettitte in pinstripes. The Yankees selected Luke Pettitte in the eighth round, and he's listed as a two-way player. pic.twitter.com/URFPCPck9Y — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) July 12, 2026

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