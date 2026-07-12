Mason Miller: People are wondering if the Padres might trade him

Last summer, the Padres made a big move by acquiring Mason Miller. The reliever was acquired at a high cost (Leodalis De Vries, one of baseball's top prospects, was sent the other way) in an effort to strengthen the Padres' bullpen.

It was already solid, but with the addition of Miller, it's become monstrous.

And Miller, so far, is living up to expectations. He's having a phenomenal season in a Padres uniform… except that his team, on the other hand, is struggling quite a bit.

As things stand, the Padres aren't on track to make the playoffs. And that makes you wonder if the club might be looking to make some trades.

And of course, the question arises as to whether Miller could be traded again.

“Mason Miller is the ultimate trade chip.” Tom Verducci and BK share their thoughts on whether or not the Padres should be sellers at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/7554WllPou — MLB Now (@MLBNow) July 7, 2026

Because, in reality, the Padres have traded away a large number of prospects in recent years. Putting Miller—who is under the team's control through the end of the 2029 season—on the market could allow the club to replenish its coffers.

He's the best reliever in the game: if he becomes available, he'll bring in a fortune for the Padres. He might not be one of the top prospects in the game like De Vries, but the club could still get something significant in return.

Remember that the Padres did something similar with Juan Soto back then. After acquiring him (at a high price), they then traded him (for less) one year before he became a free agent to recoup some value.

Miller's situation is a bit different because he still has a few years left under contract. But given that the Padres still have plenty of options in the bullpen, perhaps trading Miller to bring in help from elsewhere (possibly in the form of prospects) is an idea worth considering.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.