Four Surprises from the First Half of the Season

Statistically speaking, we're halfway through the 2026 Major League Baseball season. However, the All-Star Game is considered the unofficial midseason break.

And with the All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday, it's the perfect time to look back on the first half of this season by highlighting a few surprises from the past few months in MLB.

Let's start with two players who have stood out in different ways so far. First up is Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees.

Not because we didn't know he was good, but rather because he had just made his debut in the Manfred League last season, and although he impressed during his first stint with the Bombardiers, his second season was something to watch.

And he hasn't disappointed. In fact, the 25-year-old leads the American League with a 2.01 ERA, having struck out 131 batters in 112 innings pitched and allowing just 21 walks this year (he allowed 31 walks in 39 fewer innings last year).

Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants has also surprised the baseball world in his own way this season. Since arriving in the Bay Area, Arraez has completely transformed his defensive game, which used to be his Achilles' heel.

With Ron Washington coaching him as the infield coach, Arraez ranks sixth in MLB with ten above-average putouts. In addition, he remains an effective contact hitter, as evidenced by his 112 hits and .327 batting average.

Among Major League Baseball teams right now, two stand out from the crowd: the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals.

It took 78 games for the White Sox to match their win total from the disastrous 2024 season. It's hard to find anyone who would have expected the team from the Windy City to have a record above .500 before the All-Star break, yet that is indeed the case.

As for the Cards, the rebuild will have to wait, because instead of languishing at the bottom of the National League Central, the Birds have a winning record and are currently fighting for a playoff spot.

None of this was expected.

PMLB

Enjoy the read.

Sixty years ago, Claude Raymond became the first Quebecer to play in a Major League Baseball All-Star Game: https://t.co/3kUwTlqbgi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 12, 2026

Trey Yesavage had no control yesterday.

Weird one here in San Diego. Of the 59 pitches Trey Yesavage threw tonight, only 20 were strikes. He fell behind 12 of the 13 batters he faced before turning things over to the bullpen. https://t.co/9OE2waDvR0 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 12, 2026

The Brewers pitcher will not start today. He hasn't recovered well from his last start.

Jacob Misiorowski will not start tomorrow against the Pirates after failing to recover well from his last start, according to @CyrtHogg. He was supposed to face off against Paul Skenes pic.twitter.com/7KweuqlHy7 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 12, 2026

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