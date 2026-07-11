Passion MLB Mock Draft: Final Version
Here we are—the All-Star Game festivities are just around the corner, marking the midpoint of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, even though, mathematically speaking, that point has already been reached.
This also means that today and tomorrow (July 11 and 12) is when MLB teams will draft young prospects. And to give you an idea of what the first round of the draft will look like, here is the final version of Passion MLB's mock draft.
1 – White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA
2 – Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX)
3 – Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech
4 – Giants: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS (MS)
5 – Pirates: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)
6 – Royals: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
7 – Orioles: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech
8 – A's: Derek Curiel, OF, Louisiana State
9 – Braves: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas
10 – Rockies: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M
11 – Nationals: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky
12 – Angels: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntington Beach HS (CA)
13 – Cardinals: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneham Douglas HS (FL)
14 – Marlins: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama
15 – Diamondbacks: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State
16 – Rangers: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida
17 – Astros: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (GA)
18 – Reds: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia
19 – Guardians: AJ Garcia, OF, Virginia
20 – Red Sox: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina
21 – Padres: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas
22 – Tigers: Bo Lawrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC)
23 – Cubs: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville
24 – Mariners: Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights High School (MS)
25 – Brewers: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC
27 – Mets: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)
35 – Yankees: Cade Townsend, RHP, Mississippi
36 – Phillies: Landon Thome, 2B/3B, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)
39 – Blue Jays: Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech
40 – Dodgers: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee
Created by humans, assisted by AI.