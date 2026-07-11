Passion MLB Mock Draft: Final Version

Here we are—the All-Star Game festivities are just around the corner, marking the midpoint of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, even though, mathematically speaking, that point has already been reached.

This also means that today and tomorrow (July 11 and 12) is when MLB teams will draft young prospects. And to give you an idea of what the first round of the draft will look like, here is the final version of Passion MLB's mock draft.

1 – White Sox: Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

2 – Rays: Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX)

Grady Emerson is the current favorite to be the #1 overall pick at +105 according to @BetUS_Official Will the White Sox take the standout high school hitter? Get a 200% bonus on your first deposit with this link https://t.co/k2IcDE4Qiu pic.twitter.com/dE8j4Mtz7l — MLB Nerds (@MLBNerds) July 9, 2026

3 – Twins: Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

4 – Giants: Eric Booth Jr., OF, Oak Grove HS (MS)

5 – Pirates: Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)

6 – Royals: Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

7 – Orioles: Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

8 – A's: Derek Curiel, OF, Louisiana State

9 – Braves: Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

10 – Rockies: Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

11 – Nationals: Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

12 – Angels: Jared Grindlinger, LHP/OF, Huntington Beach HS (CA)

13 – Cardinals: Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneham Douglas HS (FL)

14 – Marlins: Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

15 – Diamondbacks: Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

16 – Rangers: Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

17 – Astros: Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (GA)

18 – Reds: Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

19 – Guardians: AJ Garcia, OF, Virginia

20 – Red Sox: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

21 – Padres: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

22 – Tigers: Bo Lawrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC)

23 – Cubs: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

24 – Mariners: Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights High School (MS)

25 – Brewers: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

27 – Mets: Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)

35 – Yankees: Cade Townsend, RHP, Mississippi

36 – Phillies: Landon Thome, 2B/3B, Nazareth Academy HS (IL)

39 – Blue Jays: Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

Logan Hughes continues to be the most underrated player in the country and will be selected in the first round in July. pic.twitter.com/hZPQT1Lob3 — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 24, 2026

40 – Dodgers: Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

Created by humans, assisted by AI.