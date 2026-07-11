MLB in Brief: Zack Wheeler Declines to Attend the All-Star Game | Max Scherzer in Florida
Zack Wheeler Refuses to Go to the All-Star Game
He didn't like being disrespected and being the fifth substitute, so he told MLB “no” last night. Justin Wrobleski will now replace Chase Burns.
Speaking of the All-Star Game: Canadian Tristan Peters will be going.
Luis Arraez wants to stay in San Francisco
Will he sign a contract extension?
It's the same story for Clay Holmes in New York.
Jacob deGrom on the injured list?
Possible.
Max Scherzer in Florida
He'll pitch in the minors on Tuesday.
What a season for Sonny Gray
Why isn't he in the All-Star Game?
Ben Rice's father
He recounts his son's journey.
Bo Bichette's legs are sore
The break will do him good.
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