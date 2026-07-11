MLB in Brief: Zack Wheeler Declines to Attend the All-Star Game | Max Scherzer in Florida

Zack Wheeler Refuses to Go to the All-Star Game

He didn't like being disrespected and being the fifth substitute, so he told MLB “no” last night. Justin Wrobleski will now replace Chase Burns.

The league reached out to Zack Wheeler last night, offering to add him to the NL All-Star team as a replacement. He declined. “I'm not going to be disrespected,” he said. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) July 11, 2026

Speaking of the All-Star Game: Canadian Tristan Peters will be going.

Canadian Tristan Peters has been named an All-Star replacement for Nick Kurtz The announcement comes a day after Peters became the second Canadian to hit for the cycle. pic.twitter.com/3SCWCrW4t6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 11, 2026

Luis Arraez wants to stay in San Francisco

Will he sign a contract extension?

Luis Arraez Open To Extension With Giants https://t.co/y5LcHHUpP8 pic.twitter.com/8IP7Y05UwI — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 10, 2026

It's the same story for Clay Holmes in New York.

Clay Holmes said he is “definitely open” to signing a midseason extension with the Mets. Here's what it could look like and why the Mets should do it: https://t.co/AIOaLkmY3H — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 10, 2026

Jacob deGrom on the injured list?

Possible.

Jacob deGrom Won't Make Next Start, Could Need IL Stint https://t.co/Y44EDjpicz pic.twitter.com/Cbic99mW5r — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 11, 2026

Max Scherzer in Florida

He'll pitch in the minors on Tuesday.

Max Scherzer is expected to pitch for the FCL Blue Jays on Tuesday. The Jays will speak with Scherzer and assess next steps after that outing, but a return to the majors is one option on the table following that start, according to manager John Schneider — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 10, 2026

What a season for Sonny Gray

Why isn't he in the All-Star Game?

Sonny Gray ends the first half with a 2.54 ERA in 95.2 innings. It's a travesty that he's not an All-Star. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 11, 2026

Ben Rice's father

He recounts his son's journey.

NEW: I caught up with Ben Rice's father, Dan, ahead of Monday's Home Run Derby. From fields in Canada between hockey tournament games to Citizens Bank Park today, Dan throwing batting practice to Ben has been a constant in their lives. “It's just that we loved to do it.”… pic.twitter.com/N7xTqJENMs — Justin Girshon (@JustinGirshon) July 11, 2026

Bo Bichette's legs are sore

The break will do him good.

Bo Bichette is dealing with “overall sore” legs and soreness in his right ankle, according to Andy Green. He's available off the bench, but may use tomorrow and the All-Star break to get “a full reset.” — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 11, 2026

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