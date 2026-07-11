MLB in Brief: Zack Wheeler Declines to Attend the All-Star Game | Max Scherzer in Florida

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Zack Wheeler Declines to Attend the All-Star Game | Max Scherzer in Florida
Credit: FOX News

Zack Wheeler Refuses to Go to the All-Star Game

He didn't like being disrespected and being the fifth substitute, so he told MLB “no” last night. Justin Wrobleski will now replace Chase Burns.

Speaking of the All-Star Game: Canadian Tristan Peters will be going.

Luis Arraez wants to stay in San Francisco

Will he sign a contract extension?

It's the same story for Clay Holmes in New York.

Jacob deGrom on the injured list?

Possible.

Max Scherzer in Florida

He'll pitch in the minors on Tuesday.

What a season for Sonny Gray

Why isn't he in the All-Star Game?

Ben Rice's father

He recounts his son's journey.

Bo Bichette's legs are sore

The break will do him good.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!