“Kevin Gausman could be worth a lot”

Will the Blue Jays be aggressive at the trade deadline? We'll see.

In reality, it's possible that, without making any drastic moves, the team will try to acquire players to continue improving on the field.

After all, so much money has been invested in the team's 2026 season that management will do everything it can to avoid selling players.

That said, if the team keeps losing between now and August 3, it's possible that management will have no choice but to consider the scenario of joining the sellers' side of the market (which isn't a certainty, despite the Tommy Nance trade).

What could help the Jays make a trade is the fact that few teams will want to do so because of the tight standings, especially in the American League. The Blue Jays might also choose not to trade because of the tight standings, of course.

But if a player like Kevin Gausman were ever put on the market, Jim Duquette believes he would allow the Blue Jays to command a fortune in return for his services as a rental player.

How would Blue Jays fans feel about trading Kevin Gausman? “He could get a HAUL,” says @JimDuquetteGM. pic.twitter.com/YpxVh3dvjq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 9, 2026

He may be having a tough season (especially recently), but he has shown in the past that he's capable of making a difference.

Furthermore, several pitchers won't be available on the trade market. Sandy Alcantara, for example, isn't expected to leave Miami this summer.

Sources: Marlins likely to keep Alcantara, make strategic additions. Unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/jRjKbczAAA — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2026

Will the Tigers, who are doing well these days, take a chance on trading Tarik Skubal? That's the question.

Since the Blue Jays are flush with cash, they could also sign a starter or two this winter (according to Duquette) to (start) making up for lost ground and come back strong in 2027. But let's just say that's easier said than done.

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