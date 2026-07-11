Dylan Cease or Cam Schlittler: John Schneider Offers an Interesting Answer

The 2026 All-Star Game is just three days away. The game, which will be played in the Philadelphia area, will tip off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

And don't forget that on Monday night, we'll also get to see the Home Run Derby, for which all the participants have now been announced.

That said, there are still some details to be determined for the game in question. The starting pitchers, for example, have not yet been announced.

In the National League, Cristopher Sanchez is expected to get the nod. He's one of the best pitchers in the National League, and it would make sense for him to start a game in Philadelphia—especially since Jacob Misiorowski isn't an option.

But in the American League, it's less clear. It's suspected that Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease are the two options right now… and given that John Schneider is the one who will make the decision (and that there's a major rivalry between the Yankees and the Blue Jays), it's causing quite a stir.

And Schneider, during his appearance on Sportsnet 590 The FAN, was asked about this. He didn't want to give anything away… but he did mention that it's not just the current season that's taken into account: a player's career is also a factor.

And when you consider that Schlittler is only in his first full season in the majors…

“I look at this year obviously, but a player's career body of work plays into it.” Blue Jays manager John Schneider joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to discuss the decision between Dylan Cease and Cam Schlittler for the All-Star Game. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz pic.twitter.com/9JhurfijAM — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 10, 2026

Obviously, no matter what Schneider decides, there will be grumbling. He'll be accused of favoritism if he picks Cease, and he'll be criticized for choosing a rival over one of his own players if he picks Schlittler.

No, this isn't an easy position for him to be in.

Schlittler has outperformed Cease in the vast majority of key pitching statistical categories since the start of the season, but Cease has really been on fire over the past few games. That's what's put him in the conversation… and according to his manager, his strong career track record could also work in his favor.

Will it be Schlittler (who, by the way, will be pitching today) or Cease who earns the honor? Stay tuned.

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