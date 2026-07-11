Cole Carlon: The Blue Jays Draft a Pitcher Who Was on Many Teams’ Radar

The MLB draft began today.

The White Sox held the No. 1 overall pick. And if you want to know how to pronounce Roch Cholowsky's name, don't ask the commissioner…

Rob Manfred mispronounces No. 1 pick Roch Cholowsky's name in brutal MLB draft moment https://t.co/jtWpydZxja pic.twitter.com/riC6wt32TA — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 11, 2026

In Canada, people are mainly watching what the Toronto Blue Jays are doing and which Canadian prospects are being drafted.

Among Canadians, outfielder Carter Beck was notably the Braves' first-round pick, 26th overall. #AlexAnthopoulos

More Canadians drafted in Round 2 60. Padres: Elliot Lascelles – Upper Canada College (ON)

63. Yankees: Sean Duncan – Terry Fox SS (BC) https://t.co/LIPOLxli6P — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) July 11, 2026

And what about the Blue Jays?

The team didn't have a pick until the 39th spot, and the Toronto Blue Jays set their sights on pitcher Cole Carlon.

He's a left-handed pitcher who had been pitching at Arizona (NCAA) for several seasons but has only been a starter for the past year.

That said, several rival teams had their eyes on him before the 39th pick. Why?

Cade Carlon is a big guy. 6'5″, 230 lbs. He has good velocity and a knockout slider, according to a rival scout. Some teams picking well ahead of the Jays were eyeing him. https://t.co/xLsF1b7Q4L — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 11, 2026

Because he's 6'5″ and his release point—à la Trey Yesavage—is higher than average. Because his fastball approaches 100 miles per hour. Because his slider is worth the trip. Because he struck out 133 batters in 83.2 innings.

It's too early to tell whether the pitcher will remain a starter in the pros. But in any case, the Blue Jays have acquired an intriguing arm with a high ceiling.

PMLB

The 103rd overall pick in the draft.

QUACK With the 103rd pick in the #MLBDraft, we've selected INF Ryan Cooney from the University of Oregon! pic.twitter.com/ipzTpEVyDT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 11, 2026

Jim Thome's son in Chicago.

The @WhiteSox have selected Landon Thome, son of Hall of Fame 1B Jim Thome (MLB x Nippon Express) pic.twitter.com/7bwcsXV6Bn — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

LeBron in Ohio…

BREAKING: LeBron to Ohio https://t.co/KMV0KiIyKL — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 11, 2026

The Top 10.

We're through the Top 10 picks in the MLB Draft! Were there any surprises? Follow live: https://t.co/2nzPzAKvLV pic.twitter.com/mRRv6ClpE6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 11, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not pitch in the All-Star Game.

Dave Roberts confirms Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Yamamoto will still attend the festivities in Philadelphia. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 11, 2026

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