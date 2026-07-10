Shohei Ohtani will undergo “procedures” on his knee: he will miss the All-Star Game

Several big names will be missing from the All-Star Game, which takes place on Tuesday. Often, these are pitchers due to their schedules.

But sometimes, injuries also come into play.

That's the case with Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers announced that the Japanese player won't be heading to Philadelphia in the coming days.

Why? Because his knee is acting up.

Shohei Ohtani: scratched from tonight's start, out of the All-Star Game, soon to undergo “procedures” on his left knee. pic.twitter.com/x4bEzBPoBa — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 10, 2026

Iván Herrera has been named to the NL All-Star team! He replaces Shohei Ohtani on the roster. pic.twitter.com/Fi0m9FmhLW — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

Basically, the team announced that Ohtani won't be pitching tonight, but he will be batting. He'll also serve as the designated hitter against the Diamondbacks this weekend, though.

But what's next? He's set to undergo “procedures” on his knee. It's unclear exactly what that means (an injection?), but no extended absence has been announced… and the team has mentioned wanting him to be in top form for the rest of the season.

He hasn't been in top form this season. So taking some time off during All-Star Week is a good idea.

And I don't think Phillies fans will be disappointed to (potentially) see Kyle Schwarber as the starting designated hitter for the All-Star Game.

To try to repeat their success, the Dodgers will need an Ohtani in top form. Taking time to let his knee heal is a step in the right direction.

But inevitably, even though he's a beast on the mound, this brings the debate over his role back to the forefront. Should he just bat?

PMLB

All-Star Game additions.

Nick Martinez and Ceddanne Rafaela have been named to the AL All-Star team! They replace Ranger Suarez and Aaron Judge on the roster. pic.twitter.com/gvDf1ISH0Z — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026

The Red Sox have arrived in New York.

The Red Sox have landed at LaGuardia. That was quite an ordeal. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 10, 2026

Nick Kurtz placed on the injured list.

Athletics to Place Nick Kurtz and Zack Gelof on the Injured List https://t.co/F0VCpHmGws pic.twitter.com/FMLAOKRHph — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 10, 2026

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