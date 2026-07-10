MLB in Brief: Tommy Nance Traded | $112.5 Million for JJ Wetherholt
Tommy Nance Traded to Minnesota
Are the Blue Jays (who are getting a prospect in return) in sell mode? Not necessarily, but…
$112.5 million for JJ Wetherholt
The young Cardinals player is having an excellent rookie season. He'll be in town for the next eight seasons.
Bo Bichette traded?
Jim Duquette raises the possibility.
Pick Your Player
Will Dylan Cease get the nod from John Schneider to start the All-Star Game?
Otto Lopez Makes History
127 hits before the All-Star break—that's never been seen before in Miami.
Yordan Alvarez Will Not Be Traded
He's been assured of that, at least. Will things change?
We're keeping an eye on Deiten Lachance
Will he be drafted this weekend?
Aluminum bats in the home run derby?
Bryce Harper suggests the idea for the end of each player's at-bat.
Are the Red Sox running late?
They might not make it on time for their game today in New York. They've had flight issues.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.