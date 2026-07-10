MLB in Brief: Tommy Nance Traded | $112.5 Million for JJ Wetherholt

Tommy Nance Traded to Minnesota

Are the Blue Jays (who are getting a prospect in return) in sell mode? Not necessarily, but…

#BlueJays are acquiring catching prospect Ryan Sprock from the Twins for RHP Tommy Nance, a source confirms. @Alden_Gonzalez was on the story. The 2025 8th-round pick was hitting the ball out of the park in Single-A to start this year, leading the Florida State League in OBP before his promotion to A+ last week. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 10, 2026

$112.5 million for JJ Wetherholt

The young Cardinals player is having an excellent rookie season. He'll be in town for the next eight seasons.

Here's how JJ Wetherholt's 8-year, $112.5m deal with the #STLCardinals compares to the most recent similar deals… seems like a fair market contract for both sides:

Kevin McGonigle 8yrs, $150m

; Konnor Griffin 8yrs, $140m

; Jackson Merrill 9yrs, $135m

; Roman Anthony 8yrs, $130m

; Pete… — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 10, 2026

Bo Bichette traded?

Jim Duquette raises the possibility.

Other than Tarik Skubal, who's the biggest name that could be traded at the trade deadline? @JimDuquetteGM explains why he believes it might be Bo Bichette… pic.twitter.com/yzX4GVGLWv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 9, 2026

Pick Your Player

Will Dylan Cease get the nod from John Schneider to start the All-Star Game?

“I'm putting my guy in there, eat it.” @JDBunkis and @SportsnetBen debate whether John Schneider should start Dylan Cease over Cam Schlittler in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/zfbZ4Tt29h — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 9, 2026

Otto Lopez Makes History

127 hits before the All-Star break—that's never been seen before in Miami.

A first half from Otto Lopez unlike anything we've ever seen https://t.co/OaR6OKvEBR pic.twitter.com/Z2iIomHZGz — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 10, 2026

Yordan Alvarez Will Not Be Traded

He's been assured of that, at least. Will things change?

Yordan Alvarez approached Astros officials when trade speculation was heating up in May. According to Alvarez, they “told me they weren't going to trade me no matter what happened.” Is it his desire to play his entire career in Houston? “Yeah, of course.” – https://t.co/v5f3gqPDOx — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 9, 2026

We're keeping an eye on Deiten Lachance

Will he be drafted this weekend?

The Major League Baseball draft takes place Saturday and Sunday https://t.co/vpN3ZcY7h8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 10, 2026

Aluminum bats in the home run derby?

Bryce Harper suggests the idea for the end of each player's at-bat.

Bryce Harper has a fun idea for the Home Run Derby: When the gold balls are brought into play, let the hitters swing aluminum bats.

That would be a show… and you might see balls leave Citizens Bank Park. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 10, 2026

Are the Red Sox running late?

They might not make it on time for their game today in New York. They've had flight issues.

Red Sox may be late for their game against the Mets. Scheduled start: 7:15 https://t.co/zEsxUsnVjG — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2026

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