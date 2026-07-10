Circuit Competition: Bryce Harper Confirms His Participation

In recent days, rumors have begun to circulate that Bryce Harper might agree to participate in the home run derby.

Keep in mind that he's done it before (he won in Washington in 2018, for example), but not with the Phillies. Except that this time, the contest is taking place in Philadelphia.

We eventually learned that Harper had said that if he found the right person to throw him the ball, he would agree to do it.

And apparently, he seems to have found the right person (it won't be his father this year), since he announced that he'll be participating in the contest.

Bryce Harper will participate in the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark next week, he announced. It will mark Harper's third appearance in the event and his first since 2018, when he won the Derby. pic.twitter.com/NDgeLgnPOB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 9, 2026

MLB must be happy. After all, not only is he a star having a great season, but the contest is in Philadelphia.

Will Kyle Schwarber be joining him? We'll see. It looks like Don Mattingly let the cat out of the bag by saying that Schwarber will be there, too…

Seems like Don Mattingly accidentally leaked that Kyle Schwarber is doing the Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/X0drSqPGIs — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2026

It's worth noting that Willson Contreras (who was recently injured and had his suspension reduced to five games), Junior Caminero, Jordan Walker, Ben Rice, and Jac Caglianone have also confirmed their participation in the contest.

That means there are still two spots left to be announced. We'll find out in due time who will be participating. But since the contest takes place on Monday, time is running out to announce the final two participants.

Remember that the draft will take place this weekend. On Monday, it's the contest… and on Tuesday, there will be the red carpet event and the All-Star Game itself.

In the meantime, there will be MLB games through Sunday.

PMLB

Eric Lauer Traded?

Trade Deadline Mailbag 1.0, Part 1 with @FabianArdaya: Discussing Eric Lauer's future and why he might be a key player to watch, plus thoughts on how the Dodgers could improve their already deep roster,https://t.co/kQnUdHk5xm — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 9, 2026

An important return to Chicago.

Munetaka Murakami is set to return to the White Sox on Friday, according to @scottmerkin. pic.twitter.com/tchki5PkWr — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Mark Vientos injured.

Even when the Mets win, they lose.

First baseman Mark Vientos has suffered a broken right hand and has been placed on the injured list, which will most likely take him off the trade market. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 9, 2026

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