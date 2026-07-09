What if the Mets were to pursue Francisco Lindor?

It's no secret: relations between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are strained. And that's true no matter what Soto wants us to believe on the subject.

Does this remind you of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez back in their Yankees days? It seems like I'm starting to draw parallels… #NewYork

The difference? They aren't both shortstops… and I can't really see them hosting a TV show together 20 years from now.

But then again, let's be honest—we didn't think Jeter and A-Rod would be on TV together a few years ago either…

All this to say that the more time passes, the more the Mets' failures—which stem largely from a lack of leadership and the feud between these two men—force us to wonder just how much the Mets will trade away at the deadline.

Jon Heyman even recently suggested that the Mets consider testing the market for a player like Lindor.

This isn't meant as a jab at Lindor. The point is, they should consider any option. The players I listed are all young, and all but Soto are also affordable. https://t.co/LZhynfcDZb — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 5, 2026

Mike Francesa, for his part, went even further: the relationship between the two stars is so bad that the Mets will try to trade the shortstop.

Hmm…

Mike Francesa: Juan Soto-Francisco Lindor relationship ‘not good,' Mets will try to trade Lindor https://t.co/HyyKm35Uf4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2026

Remember that Steve Cohen recently stated that no one would be captain of the Mets under his leadership, even as rumors swirled around Lindor for the C.

Did he know something? That's the question.

Even though Soto has been hitting like an MVP since arriving in New York, his contract ensures he'll never be traded.

If the Mets want to make a big move and shake things up in the locker room, the rumors about Lindor (which have already been circulating) will pick up steam again. In real money terms, he'll earn $27 million per year through the end of the 2031 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.