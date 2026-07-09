Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 15
As a sign that the 2026 Major League Baseball season has already passed the halfway mark, we're just a few days away from the MLB All-Star Game.
So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)
2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)
3 – Atlanta Braves (3)
4 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)
5 – Chicago Cubs (7)
6 – Philadelphia Phillies (5)
7 – New York Yankees (6)
8 – Chicago White Sox (8)
9 – Seattle Mariners (10)
10 – Miami Marlins (11)
11 – St. Louis Cardinals (12)
12 – Cleveland Guardians (9)
13 – Pittsburgh Pirates (14)
14 – Texas Rangers (15)
15 – Washington Nationals (16)
16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)
17 – Houston Astros (18)
18 – Toronto Blue Jays (19)
19 – San Diego Padres (13)
20 – Boston Red Sox (22)
21 – Minnesota Twins (21)
22 – Detroit Tigers (25)
23 – Sacramento Athletics (20)
24 – Baltimore Orioles (23)
25 – Cincinnati Reds (24)
26 – New York Mets (26)
27 – San Francisco Giants (28)
28 – Los Angeles Angels (27)
29 – Kansas City Royals (29)
30 – Colorado Rockies (30)
Created by humans, assisted by AI.