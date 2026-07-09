Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 15

As a sign that the 2026 Major League Baseball season has already passed the halfway mark, we're just a few days away from the MLB All-Star Game.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

2 – Milwaukee Brewers (2)

3 – Atlanta Braves (3)

4 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)

5 – Chicago Cubs (7)

6 – Philadelphia Phillies (5)

7 – New York Yankees (6)

8 – Chicago White Sox (8)

9 – Seattle Mariners (10)

10 – Miami Marlins (11)

11 – St. Louis Cardinals (12)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (9)

13 – Pittsburgh Pirates (14)

14 – Texas Rangers (15)

15 – Washington Nationals (16)

16 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)

17 – Houston Astros (18)

18 – Toronto Blue Jays (19)

His back is surely the reason for his struggles. https://t.co/43ODCeLOdm https://t.co/2M0vz3yl9A — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 8, 2026

19 – San Diego Padres (13)

20 – Boston Red Sox (22)

21 – Minnesota Twins (21)

22 – Detroit Tigers (25)

23 – Sacramento Athletics (20)

24 – Baltimore Orioles (23)

25 – Cincinnati Reds (24)

26 – New York Mets (26)

27 – San Francisco Giants (28)

28 – Los Angeles Angels (27)

29 – Kansas City Royals (29)

30 – Colorado Rockies (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.