A study reveals that NFL players are four times more likely to die from a neurodegenerative disease

A major study conducted by American scientists highlights the long-term health consequences of professional football for players.

According to this study, former NFL players have a significantly higher risk of dying from neurodegenerative diseases—including dementia and Parkinson's disease—compared to the general population.

The researchers analyzed the careers of nearly 20,000 players who played at least one season in the NFL between 1960 and 2019. Of these, nearly 2,000 had died by the time of the study, allowing the researchers to assess causes of death over several decades.

The results are particularly concerning among former players who died before the age of 60. In this age group, the risk of dying from a neurodegenerative disease is reportedly up to twelve times higher than that observed in the general population.

Researchers believe this increase is strongly linked to the numerous repeated blows to the head sustained during a professional career. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease associated with repeated trauma, remains the most likely explanation for these statistics.

Repeated blows to the head remain a major concern

The study also reveals a surprising finding: players in positions that emphasize speed and receiving face an even higher risk than linemen. Scientists suggest that rapid accelerations and repeated collisions could subject the brain to significant forces, thereby increasing long-term damage.

In contrast, former NFL players have a lower-than-average mortality rate for several other causes, including cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, and suicide. The researchers note that professional athletes generally enjoy better overall physical fitness, which makes the observed increase in neurological diseases even more striking.

The study's authors believe the figures may even be underestimated, as certain neurodegenerative diseases are not always listed as the primary cause of death on death certificates.

These new findings reinforce calls to continue efforts to reduce head impacts, particularly by revising game rules, training methods, and the age at which young people begin playing contact soccer.

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