A new member is inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

One of the most formidable defensive players in the history of the Canadian Football League (CFL) will soon receive one of the sport's most prestigious honors.

Charleston Hughes will be officially inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame at a ceremony scheduled for September 17, 2026, honoring a career marked by consistency, records, and success.

The announcement was made in a very special way. It was his former teammate—now head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders—Corey Mace, who personally broke the news to him over the phone. Hughes thus becomes the third confirmed inductee of the Class of 2026, following Brandon Banks and Sean Millington.

Over the course of his 14 seasons in the CFL, from 2008 to 2022, Charleston Hughes established himself as one of the league's top pass-rushing specialists. He played in 202 games for the Calgary Stampeders, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Toronto Argonauts, leaving a lasting impact wherever he played.

His impressive stats include 136 quarterback sacks, placing him among the top five players in league history in that category. He also finished his career with 526 defensive tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 16 forced turnovers, and three defensive touchdowns. In Calgary, he still shares the franchise record with 99 quarterback sacks.

A Career Filled with Honors and Standout Performances

Over the years, Hughes has racked up numerous individual accolades. He led the CFL in sacks five times, was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and earned a spot on six league All-Star teams as well as six division All-Star teams.

His playoff record is equally remarkable. He participated in 11 playoff campaigns, reached four Grey Cup finals, and won the championship in his rookie season with Calgary in 2008.

Charleston Hughes' induction recognizes the legacy left by one of the greatest defensive players in the history of Canadian football. His name now joins those of the legends who helped shape the CFL and inspire several generations of athletes.

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